Election 2022: All 8 Minnesota U.S. Representatives Re-Elected

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota voters have re-elected all eight of its incumbent U.S. Representatives.

In District 1 Republican Brad Finstad got 54 percent of the vote.

In District 2 Democrat Angie Craig got 51 percent of the vote.

In District 3 Democrat Dean Phillips got 60 percent.

In District 4 Democrat Betty McCollum won with 68 percent.

Get our free mobile app

In District 5 Democrat Ilhan Omar won with 74 percent.

In District 6 Republican Tom Emmer won with 62 percent.

In District 7 Republican Michelle Fischbach had 67 percent of the vote.

In District 8 Republican Pete Stauber received 56 percent.