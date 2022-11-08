Election 2022: Incumbents Win Re-election in Cold Spring

Election 2022: Incumbents Win Re-election in Cold Spring

Mike Fall, Ryan Hennen and Mayor Dave Heinen (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky WJON)

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - It will remain status quo in Cold Spring.

Mayor Dave Heinen will keep his seat after received 974 votes - roughly 56% - over challenger Doug Schmitz who had 764 votes.

Get our free mobile app

Despite his loss, Schmitz will continue serving out his term on the city council.

As for the city council race, it was the incumbents Ryan Hennen and Mike Fall who earned another term on the city council.

They defeated challengers Paul Waletzko, Stephanie Ferguson and Thomas LeGassa.

 

St. Joseph's on the Grow!

Filed Under: election 2022
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports