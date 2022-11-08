Election 2022: Brosh Elected as Mayor of Foley

Election 2022: Brosh Elected as Mayor of Foley

Jack Brosh, candidate for Foley Mayor. Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON

FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley will have a new mayor. Jack Brosh defeated the incumbent Gerard Bettendorf after receiving 58% of the vote.

Get our free mobile app

Bettendorf, who had 42% of the vote, has been the mayor of Foley for six years. Brosh has been currently serving on the city council for the past four years.

In the race for Foley city council, it was Gary Swanson with 547 votes and Deborah Mathiowetz with 389 votes chosen to serve on the city council.

The third candidate in the race, incumbent Rosalie Musachio, received 345 votes.

Gary Swanson - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON.
loading...

 

Create These Creepy Delicious Cookies For Halloween

Filed Under: election 2022
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports