Election 2022: 4 Candidates Running for ROCORI School Board

COLD SPRING -- Four people are vying for three open seats on the Rocori School Board. Matt Thompson, Jennifer Bohnsack, Rebecca Leis and Kayla Nierenhausen are on the November ballot.

REBECCA LEIS:

Rebecca Leis grew up in central Minnesota and move to Cold Spring five years ago. She says as a parent she's invested in the district, serving on multiple school committees, and felt this was the next step.

Leis says with school's being the heart of the community and wants to grow the trust between the district and residents.

My goal is to be a public servant, and that means listening first and assessing what needs to be done. I don't have an agenda to change the school in any particular way other than make it better for everyone.

Leis says her legal background gives her the skill set to work collaboratively with others, gather information and make a informative decision to reach a goal.

MATT THOMPSON:

Matt Thompson have lived in the district for over 20 years and has been involved in numerous activities, including coaching youth sports.

Thompson says he has a passion for helping kids grow, develop and reach their goals which is why he decided to run for school board.

He says one of his top priority is to address bullying inside and outside of the classroom.

We have one of the best bullying policies on paper, but I feel implementation of those policies can be better. I want to try and minimize the amount of bullying that goes on not only in our schools, but in the community.

Thompson says he knows there is strong community support for the school district, but wants to find new ways to get residents involved to strengthen that bond.

JENNIFER BOHNSACK:

Jennifer Bohnsack is the lone incumbent and is seeking her second term on the school board.

In addition to her time on the school board, Bohnsack has held multiple positions within the district, including the Richmond Elementary Parent Teacher Club and Co-coordinator of the ROCORI Ski Club.

She says they've navigated through a lot of challenges in the last four years and feels her passion and experience will be valuable to some of the big decisions on the horizon.

I've demonstrated leadership in difficult times, and leadership at the highest levels. I have a passion for the district, built relationships with the community and shown I am willing to give my time to make ROCORI a better place.

Bohnsack says some of the big decisions include finding a longterm superintendent and addressing the facilities needs throughout the district following the failed bond referendum.

KAYLA NIERENHAUSEN:

Kayla Nierenhausen is an area business owner and ROCORI alum. She says she got involved to play a more active role within the district, especially with her kids enrolled in the schools.

She says she would like to see the district but more of an emphasis on career readiness.

I think we need to offer more industrialized opportunities and be so focus on college bound opportunities, because there is a lot of trades in the area that can be just as successful as achieving a four-year degree.

She says the teachers do a fantastic job supporting the students and giving them opportunities to succeed.

Nierenhausen says if elected she will bring an open mind, fresh perspective and a willingness to learn.