Eighth Shady’s Location Coming to Central Minnesota

ST. ANNA (WJON News) -- The owners of the Shady's Bar and Grill properties are adding an eighth location.

Co-owner Lee Mergen says they are taking over RReV's Lakeside Tavern in St. Anna. Most people might know it better as The Landing which is what it was called for about 35 to 40 years.

Shady's will be asking the Stearns County Commissioners for a liquor license during Tuesday's board meeting. Mergen says they'll then officially take over the business on January 1st.

The new name of the restaurant will be Shady's Sunset Bay. Mergen says they wanted a name that reflected a more fine dining atmosphere as well as a place that will be known for weddings and events.

The banquet hall can seat up to 450 people with room for another 150 people in the bar area.

Mergen says the hours aren't totally set yet, but they are expecting to be open five days a week from Wednesdays through Sundays.

The very first Shady's location was in New Munich, which has since closed.

The current locations are:

Shady's Long Shots in Cold Spring

Shady's Hometown Tavern and Event Center in Albany

Shady's Golden Eagle in Burtrum

Shady's Silver Spur in St. Martin

Shady's No. 7 on Ripley Lake in Litchfield

Shady's Railside in Rice

Shayd's 55 in Paynesville