Annandale Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Annandale man has pleaded guilty to murder in the drug overdose death of another man in 2021.

Court records show 26-year-old Zachary Wolf pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court to one count of 3rd-degree murder for providing the victim the meth/fentanyl mixture that led to his death.

Authorities were called to a home in South Haven in March of 2021 to investigate a death. Officers discovered a piece of tin foil on the bed next to the man's body with a black tar substance on it. Police also found plastic baggies containing what was believed to be heroin and cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, Wolf would go with people to buy heroin because he had a connection in the twin cities. Witnesses say, Wolf, the victim, and two other men drove to Shakopee to buy heroin and other drugs for the group the night before.

An autopsy determined the victim died due to the toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Wolf will now be sentenced in February.

