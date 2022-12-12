Sick Bald Eagles Being Treated for Poison at The Raptor Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Nearly a dozen bald eagles are being treated at the University of Minnesota's Raptor Center.

The center says the Inver Grove Heights Police Department brought in a sick juvenile bald eagle that they had found in the snow back on December 4th. Another sick eagle was found in the same area the following day.

The Raptor Center sent out volunteers to save the bird and found a total of nine sick eagles in the area.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department found an 11th sick eagle in the same area on December 6th.

The Raptor Center says the birds were showing signs of poisoning. The symptoms indicated the birds were likely poisoned by eating on the carcasses of euthanized animals. Officials confirmed that there were euthanized animals brought to the landfill and were likely the cause of the poisoning.

One of the eagles tested positive for bird flu and has died. The remaining 10 bald eagles are alive and are being cared for at The Raptor Center.

