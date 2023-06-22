Drought Continues to Get Worse, Rain in the Forecast

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With little to no rain for much of the state of the past week it comes as no surprise that the drought continues to get worse.

This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says five percent of the state is now in a severe drought, up from two percent last Thursday. The severe drought area includes eastern Stearns and all of Benton and Morrison counties.

Thirty-nine percent of the state is in a moderate drought, up from 19 percent last week.

And nearly the entire state, 92 percent, is abnormally dry, up from 77 percent a week ago.

Here in St. Cloud, we've had just .13 of an inch of rain so far this month, and only one inch of rain since late April. We are 2 1/2 inches below normal for just this month alone.

The good news is we have several chances for rain starting late Friday and lasting into early next week.

In weather, there are no guarantees, but it looks like a wetter weather pattern could continue through the end of the month.

