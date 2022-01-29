Dr. Mathias: Minnesota Has a Blood Shortage

There have been many consequences caused by COVID-19 and that includes a blood shortage. Dr. Mark Mathias from CentraCare joined me on WJON this week. He says the shortage of blood available is the worst it's been the past 20 or 30 years. Dr. Mathias says people either haven't been able to give blood or have chosen not to over the past couple of years. He says it is perfectly safe to do it now.

Dr. Mathias says this shortage critically affects them when they need both plasma and blood for surgeries. He says this is especially important as they head into trauma season. Mathias says child birth is another area of need.

Dr. Mathias encourages people to go out an donate blood produces. Learn more about donation opportunities in your area here.

Listen to my conversation with Dr. Mathias below.