Downed Power Pole Shuts Down 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A heads up for your Friday morning commute.

The St. Cloud Police Department says due to a traffic accident downing a power line, 9th Ave south is currently closed from 14th street south to 15th street south while XCEL Energy works on the issue.

The closure is expected to last until approximately 10:00 a.m.

Traffic is able to drive around that block and continue on 9th Avenue.

Please use caution and select a different route as needed.

