Do You Remember Dayton’s Santa Bears? They Are Back In MN!

Growing up in the Twin Cities as a kid I saw plenty of Santa Bears at the Dayton stores that dotted suburbia. Then they were all gone, both the bears and Dayton's. Well, one is making a comeback, the Santa Bears are back and you can only get them at two shops in the Twin Cities!

An Edina store, Shop in the City, has brought back Dayton's Santa Bear for a second year, and it seems that the nostalgia surrounding them hasn't worn off at all.

Jake Sanders, the owner of Shop in the City in Edina, told Edina Magazine a little bit about this year's Santa Bear.

"The 2022 Santa Bear went retro with the green and red beanie and matching scarf. This year, the bear sports a green Dayton’s beanie and a red Santa Bear 2023 sweater. The Hometown Santa Bear also comes with a canvas tote that can be used for holiday shopping but also doubles as storage for the bear once the holiday season is done."

The bear is available at Shop in the City, located in Edina, as well as at The Dayton's Project in Downtown Minneapolis along Nicollet.

Do you remember this bear growing up? I know my grandma loved to pick these up for us grandkids when we were younger, and my parents might still have one or two stashed away in a bedroom.

If you are heading to the MOA for holiday shopping or you are going to an event in the Twin Cities over the next few weeks, it might be worth a stop and checking out the stores, embrace the nostalgia, and of course, pick up a Santa Bear for that special someone.

The Dayton’s Project
700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Shop in the City
3913 Market Street, Edina, 952.658.6551

