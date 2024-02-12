Do You Know Minnesota’s Super Bowl Winning Resident?

Well another Super Bowl has come and gone. The Kansas City Chiefs are the new Super Bowl Champions. It was certainly an interesting game, going into overtime and coming down to the last few seconds of the 1st Quarter of overtime.

But as Minnesotan's, I'm sure most all of us were sitting there wishing the Vikings were playing in the game. I know I was. But that hasn't happened since 1977, an excruciating 47 years ago. However, Minnesota can lay claim to a Super Bowl winning player that still lives right here in Minnesota.

I'm talking about Chip Lohmiller. He played for the then Washington Redskins, now the Washington Commanders. His Dad was his football coach as a kid and encouraged him to be a kicker. When he played for the University of Minnesota he made an incredible 62 yard field goal against Iowa to win the game.

In his 4th year with Washington he made it to the Super Bowl, which coincidentally, was played in Minnesota in the Metrodome in 1992. It was a homecoming for Lohmiller and two of his field goals late in the game helped seal the win for Washington.

Chip Lohmiller came back to Minnesota after retiring from the NFL. He lives in Crosslake now and is the Chief of the Fire Station there. His dad was a firefighter as well. Lohmiller said he wanted to continue to be part of team and that he enjoys the adrenalin rush he gets as a firefighter as well.

Of course he couldn't keep himself away from football, so he spent 14 years as the Head Coach at Pequot Lakes High School.

In an interview with WCCO News, Lohmiller said this of his Super Bowl win in Minnesota when Washington took on Buffalo :

Playing in front of my fans from the state of Minnesota and actually winning, beating Buffalo, it was the highlight of my life.

