Apparently Minnesotans Want Kansas City to Win the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days of the year in entertainment. Whether for the game itself, the half time show, or the commercials, people gather in living rooms and bars across America to view it. Over 98.2 million people tuned in to watch it in 2019 alone. This year the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers for the Vince Lombardi trophy at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Minnesotans have no skin in this year's game, so who are we cheering for as we chow down on chicken wings and meat platters shaped like stadiums?

Over 4,000 adults were polled to find out who they are rooting for during Sunday's big game, and 33 states are hoping for a win from the Chiefs, Minnesota being one of them.

The study also broke it down to find who men and women are rooting for across the USA, and the Chiefs are top in Minnesota for both genders.

The 49ers did knock out the Vikings in the divisional round so it does make sense we want them taken out on football's biggest stage. Start practicing your Tomahawk Chop.

