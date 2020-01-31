Everything You Need to Know About Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV

The NFL's week-long celebration comes to a climax Sunday night when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs take the field in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. Here's everything you need to know.

San Francisco 49ers (15-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14-4)

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Kickoff 5:30 PM Central Time

Television: FOX, Radio: AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON



This is the San Francisco 49ers seventh Super Bowl appearance, with five victories coming in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990, and 1995. A win on Sunday would tie the 49ers with the Steelers and Patriots for the most Super Bowl wins at six.

San Francisco advanced to the Super Bowl this year by defeating our Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs after a first round bye. Kansas City also got a pass in the first round, before beating the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans in the post-season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Kansas City earned a trio of AFL Championships in 1962, 1966, and 1969 prior to the AFL/NFL merger, then beat the Vikings in their lone Super Bowl appearance in 1970.

Vegas has the Chiefs as 1½ point favorites. (Pete's Pick: Chiefs. Kelly's Pick: Chiefs.)

National Anthem Performer: Demi Lovato

Halftime Performers: Shakira & Jennifer Lopez

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be the 24th NFL head coach to appear in more than one Super Bowl -- after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004 (losing to the New England Patriots, 24-21). 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will be making his Super Bowl debut.

The average price paid for a 30-second commercial during Sunday's game will cost $5.6 million, with more than $500 million spent on game-day advertising (that includes pre-game, post game, the whole ball of wax).

And last, but not least -- the National Chicken Council expects Americans to eat 1.4 billion chicken wings during Sunday's game. That's billion with a 'B!' Get the cluck outta here!

Tip of the Day: No double-dipping the snacks during flu season!