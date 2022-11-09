Did This Person Just Catch Bigfoot On Camera? It Sure Looks Like It!
Humans just crave the unknown, it's in our DNA. From Magellan's sailing around the world, Lewis & Clark's expedition, to unmanned missions in space looking for signs of life elsewhere, we seem to seek out the unknown. One unknown, at least for some of us, is Bigfoot aka Sasquatch. It appears someone may have just caught one on camera!
The video I saw on Twitter was shared by @BigfootEvidence and doesn't have any sound. So it's unclear if the person filming heard a noise from behind them, or if something was thrown in their direction to distract them from what they were recording.
While Bigfoot, or if you prefer to call them Sasquatch, sightings aren't rare in Minnesota, as there have been numerous sightings reported to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, with the more recent being reported in St. Louis County in 2020, catching one on video doesn't really seem to happen.
So was this phantom-looking creature a bigfoot caught on camera, or just an elaborate hoax? You decide, personally, I think it might be Ol' Sassy lurking about, waiting for the cover of darkness to grab a bite to eat.
