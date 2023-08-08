Delicious News! World Famous Fried Chicken Is In Central Minnesota.

I love to dress up and go to a fancy dinner. But, let's be honest, oftentimes the best food isn't found in those places. It's found right there in our neighborhoods. In non-descript hangouts that we lovingly refer to as a "hole-in-the-wall".

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

If you want to try the Best Fried Chicken in Minnesota, you're going to need to visit one of those "hole-in-the-wall" restaurants. Good news is that it's right here in Central Minnesota. The Brass Rail is in Grandy, MN. The town itself is only a few hundred people, but that doesn't stop them from churning out about a 60-100 cases of chicken each week and broasting them in - count them - NINE broasters.

Photo by YouTube via WCCO-CBS Minnesota Photo by YouTube via WCCO-CBS Minnesota loading...

In an interview with WCCO-TV the owners offered their opinion of what the key to their incredible broasted chicken is. They say it's because the chicken is never frozen and it is brined in saltwater for 24 hours.

Photo by: YouTube Via WCCO-CBS Minnesota Photo by: YouTube Via WCCO-CBS Minnesota loading...

Grandy, Minnesota is about 1 hour East of St. Cloud just outside Cambridge. If you love taking advantage of patios during our beautiful summers, they've got two for you to choose from and one of them is dog friendly.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by: YouTube via WCCO-CBS Minnesota Photo by: YouTube via WCCO-CBS Minnesota loading...

The Brass Rail has dubbed themselves "World Famous" as you can see on their sign. But everyone that visits seem to agree that the chicken IS World Famous. They have hamburgers, pizza and more on the menu. But if you take the roadtrip there, you definitely need to try the fried chicken!

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.