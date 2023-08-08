SCSU Informational Picket Today At Noon

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Teamsters Local 320 will hold an informational picket at St. Cloud State University at noon Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

Administrators and service faculty have been in contract negotiations since April, and in state-facilitated mediation since late July.

Union employees work in admissions, financial aid, housing, and many other areas of campus, and are asking for living wages as well as an equity and compression study. The employees voted to authorize a strike if Minnesota State does not advance the union’s priorities.

The informational picket will take place at the corner of Division Street and 5th Avenue South starting at noon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES