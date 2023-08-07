Man Dead After Explosion in Randall
RANDALL (WJON News) - An underground propane tank was the cause of an explosion Saturday near Randall.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s office was alerted to a possible explosion just before noon Saturday at a residence on Lakewood Drive, about three miles north of Randall in Cushing Township.
An investigation revealed that 65-year-old Joseph Then of Randall was driving a tractor on his property. The tractor hit an underground propane tank valve and a spark caused the tank to explode.
Officials say Then was badly burned in the explosion and flown to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
