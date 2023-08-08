You Have 2 Weeks Until The Fall PSL Craze is Back in Minnesota

Well, love it or hate it, it's just about that time when we see all things pumpkin spice for Fall of 2023. There are people who can't wait for this time of year, and then there are people who can't stand it and, of course, there are people who absolutely do not care.

Pumpkin Spice Latte is a drink that has a very short shelf life. And every year it seems to start earlier and earlier. Even though I'm not a huge fan of pumpkin flavored things, there are a few that are pretty good. And it does mark the end of Summer and the move into Fall... or Autumn, whichever you prefer.

A few weeks ago, Starbucks announced that they would be rolling out their new Fall menu, including pumpkin spice latte, and a few new menu items on August 29th. Since then, there has been a new announcement that we can look forward to seeing these items a bit sooner... August 24th. This is just over 2 weeks away.

This announcement is coming just after Dunkin announced that they would be rolling out their pumpkin spice menu on August 16th.

If you are curious about what is on Starbucks new Fall menu for this year, it was recently leaked on Instagram.

In addition to a new type of ground coffee from Guatemala called “Casi Cielo,” food both new and returning are slated to appear at your local Starbucks. These include the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, an Owl Cake Pop (which by the looks of it has a distinctly Bee Cake Pop-type feline vibe to it), and a new Baked Apple Croissant, which apparently is only available at warming stores.

Some of these items look pretty good... like the pumpkin cream cheese muffin, which I'm sure has zero calories. And while, as I said, I'm not a huge fan of the pumpkin spice latte, the pumpkin cream cold brew is delicious, and has many fewer calories than the OG Pumpkin Spice Latte. If you are concerned with that type of thing.

Cheers to Fall (I guess).

