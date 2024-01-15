Delano Ice Palace Announces New, Earlier Opening Date

DELANO (WJON News) -- The operators of the Ice Palace in Delano have announced a new earlier opening date, thanks to our blast of arctic air.

Earlier this month they announced an opening date of Thursday, January 25th but now say they can be ready for visitors by this Sunday, January 21st.

The Ice Palace is at Delano Central Park and features more than 90,000 square feet of experiences. Events include fire dancers, ice princesses, and winter characters.

Seasonal hours are Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. it runs through the end of February.

The Ice Palace in Delano is constructed and maintained by the Youngstrom family.

The separate Ice Castles in Maple Grove has announced an opening date of Wednesday, January 24th.

Both ice attractions were delayed this year due to the unseasonably warm December.

