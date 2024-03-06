Dates Sets For St. Cloud Yard Waste and Opening of Compost Site

The City of St. Cloud has set the dates for when yard waste bags will start being collected and when the compost site will open for the season. St. Cloud Public Services Assistant Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says the compost site will open April 1 and the first day yard waste bags (clear bags) will be picked up is April 8. Legatt says they are sticking with their original schedule despite the warmer than normal temperatures this winter.

Legatt says it is best to start doing yard work when temperatures are consistently 40 or above for highs. He says based on long term forecasts for the end of March some days are expected to be only in the 30s. Legatt says each week when they collect yard waste bags it costs the city $7,500. He says that is also playing a role as to why they will wait until April 8 for the first collection. Legatt says they also consider their carbon footprint. He says they have seven trucks out burning diesel each time they have a yard waste collection.

Yard waste bags are going up in price in 2024 and so is the yearly cost for residents to access the compost site. Yard waste bags will now cost $1.50 a bag or $15 for 10. The cost per bag in 2023 was $1.25. The cost to access the compost site is going from $25 for the year to $30.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan Legatt, it is available below.