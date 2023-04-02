St. Cloud To Open Compost Site, Begin Yard Waste Collection

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With spring here, the St. Cloud Compost site will officially open for the season.

The site opens Monday at noon. Permits can be bought at city hall Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Permits will not be available online or at the compost site. The permits are good through the composting season, which ends in November.

City crews will also begin picking up yard waste starting Monday.

Yard waste collection will be every Monday, with the exception of Easter, Memorial Day and Labor Day.

All yard waste must be contained in city yard waste bags.

If you have any questions you're asked to call the Public Works Department at 320-650-2900.

