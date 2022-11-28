Crow Wing County Woman Charged With Torturing Kids

CROSSLAKE (WJON News) -- A Crow Wing County woman is facing several charges including three counts of child torture.

According to the criminal complaint, the sheriff's office began investigating 32-year-old Jorden Borders in May on a child maltreatment case involving three children.

Around mid-March one of the children who is nine years old was seen at Children's Hospital with concern over his hemoglobin numbers dropping. Hospital staff determined the only explanation for his numbers dropping was that someone was removing blood from his body.

The complaint says that on November 21st the three children disclosed that they observed Borders withdraw blood from the child frequently before doctors' visits where he was being tested. The children also allege they were directed by Borders to flush the blood down the toilet.

The investigation also revealed the other two children, ages 11 and eight, were self-diagnosed by Borders as having brittle bone disease and were forced to wear casts and neck braces even though they didn't have injuries.

The criminal complaint says Borders was receiving money from the state to care for the nine-year-old and has been nominated to receive several gifts and money from non-profit foundations in the area. It is believed the total amount received appears to be more than $35,000.