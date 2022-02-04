Crosswalk Roulette at SCSU

I witness this almost daily. Pedestrians over by SCSU stepping into crosswalks with total abandon, assuming all cars will stop for them. Just the other night there was a person in the crosswalk wearing a black hoodie and dark pants. The only reason I saw them was they were wearing white shoes.

I think as I've gotten older, my faith in mankind has diminished some. I actually look both ways before crossing a one way street. That's how little faith I have in mankind.

During the week, while working in St Cloud, I rent an apartment over on the SCSU Campus. Recently, they have put down some new paint on the crosswalks on campus. It looks good and was much needed.

My worry is that students walking on campus will enter the crosswalk without even looking up from their phones, having total faith that whatever is coming will see them and stop. Very trusting, in my opinion.

The worst and most dangerous crosswalks are the ones by the roundabout on University and 5th Avenue. When entering, or trying to, the roundabout there is usually a bit chaotic and the crosswalks there just add to it.

Believe me, I am always very considerate of pedestrians but crossing in those crosswalks is a clear and present danger to those walking. Especially those not paying attention.

I guess, in a perfect world, one would not have to worry about looking before stepping into a crosswalk but we all know it's not a perfect world. I can only suggest that both students on foot and drivers, just pay attention.

