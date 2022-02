UNDATED -- Accumulating snow is expected Saturday, with 2-5” possible along and north of Highway 2.

Areas in southern Cook County may see upwards of 3-6”.

National Weather Service

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of northern Minnesota from 4:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

As for central Minnesota, Saturday will be warmer with another dusting of snow expected, mainly north of I-94.

After Sunday, the warming trend continues into Tuesday.