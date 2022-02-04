Raising Cane’s Opening 4 New Restaurants in MN, Hiring 500

DALLAS -- Raising Cane's is opening four new restaurants in Minnesota this year and they need to hire 500 people to run them.

The restaurant announced Friday that over the next six months they'll have new locations in Maplewood, Burnsville, Lakeville, and Roseville.

Hourly workers will be paid a minimum of $15 an hour. Hourly managers will be paid a minimum of $18 an hour.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They have more than 600 restaurants across 31 states. They plan to open over 100 restaurants across 10 new markets this year.

The Raising Cane's on Division Street in St. Cloud opened in October.