Crimestoppers: Windows Broken Out of Cars in Parking Lot

Waite Park Police are reporting that 2 cars were broken into and windows were broken out of those cars in the Crossroads Mall parking lot. Mages says one of the vehicles had cash taken from the vehicle. The suspect vehicle is a maroon F150.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft from vehicle on the 4000 block of Clearwater Road. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says a baby blue bag was taken from a car with a HP laptop inside.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.