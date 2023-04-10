Crimestoppers: Waite Park PD Looking to ID Three People

Waite Park Police are looking to identify the three pictured people on this post. If you can help us ID the person pictured please call 320-251-3281 or email alicia.mages@ci.waiteparkpd.mn.us and reference the case number on the photo. Alicia Mages of Tri-County Crimestoppers says Waite Park PD wants to talk to them in regards to a theft.

photo courtesy of Waite Park PD

photo courtesy of Waite park PD

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting theft of mail from an outgoing mail box on the 900 block of Leroy Street. Mages indicates that this happened sometime between April 3 and 4. She says Crimestoppers doesn't recommend putting outgoing mail in the mailbox at your house instead use the numerous blue mailboxes available around town.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.