Crimestoppers: Stolen Trailer in St. Cloud and Safety Reminder

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting that a trailer was stolen from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates the trailer is a black enclosed trailer. She says the lock was cut off the trailer. The trailer has Wisconsin license plate AR78756.

Mages is encouraging everyone to never leave their vehicle running, unlocked and unattended when going into a store no matter how long they think they will be in there. She referenced a case where a person in Waite Park left their vehicle running, went into a store for 2 minutes and came back and the vehicle was gone. Mages explained that the vehicle was found in St. Cloud after running into a fence.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.