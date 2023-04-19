Crimestoppers: License Plate Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plate. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates it's unclear exactly where it happened because the owners were running errands but knew it happened in Waite Park. Mages says if you see someone removing a license plate in a parking lot question that and call police.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.