Crimestoppers: Burglaries in St. Cloud and Waite Park
The Waite Park Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Street South at a business where cash was missing from that business.
St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1800 block of St. Germain Street West. The vehicle is a 2001 Cadillac Seville Sedan, ivory in color, and has previous damage to the driver's side bumper. Minnesota license HGM 109.
St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary with forced entry to a business on the 10 block of 33rd Avenue South. An Xbox console was taken. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black face mask, wearing dark clothing and white shoes and carrying a gray and black Nike backpack.
If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.
