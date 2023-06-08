CPSD Recalls 250,000 Sofas and Loveseats

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJON News) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled over a quarter million powered loveseats, sofas, and recliners.

The “Party Time” collection of furniture features power recliners and integrated USB charging ports and LED lighting. The lights in the cupholder can overheat, causing a fire.

The furniture was sold at Ashley Furniture in black and white faux leather from November 2018 through March 2023 for between $900 and $1800.

Model and serial numbers for the recalled furniture

The company is aware of reports of the cupholder’s LED lighting overheating, resulting in fire and smoke damage, but no injuries.

Customers are asked to unplug the furniture immediately and contact Ashley Furniture for a free repair.

