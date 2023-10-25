COVID Hospitalizations Remain Low in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As we head into the colder weather months the number of COVID cases in Minnesota, and across the country, are trending down.

According to the latest data from the CDC, the reported hospital admissions rate per 100,000 is in the 'low' category for nearly every county in the state. There are five counties down in the southwestern corner of Minnesota that are listed as 'medium'.

The CDC COVID Tracker says nationally the trend is down five percent. The numbers are through October 14th and were posted on Monday.

The latest COVID booster shot numbers have 20 percent of Stearns County residents having gotten the latest booster, and 17 percent in both Benton and Sherburne Counties.

