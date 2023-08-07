Country Superstar Ashley McBryde Coming To Minneapolis In October!

ASHLEY MCBRYDE IS COMING TO MINNESOTA!

She's one of a kind. She's opinionated. She's strong. She's soft. She's a fighter, and she's coming to Minneapolis! I'm a super fan of this 'Girl Goin' Nowhere' and I can't wait for her to visit with us. There's no song like a song written by Ashley. You feel every word she sings, and can't help but want to pluck along on a guitar.

Ashley McBryde will be kicking off 'The Devil I Know' Tour in early October, and we are one of the first stops along the way.

Her show will be at the Uptown Theater in Minneapolis, on Friday, October 27th, 2023. Doors open at 7 pm with the show starting at 8 pm, with a show for all ages.

TRYBE PRESALE EVENT

Super fans of Ashley McBryde get special treatment. You can join the "Trybe" and get presale tickets from Tuesday, August 8th, 2023 beginning at 10 am and continuing through Thursday, August 10th, 2023 at 10 pm. Not a member of TRYBE yet? Click HERE to learn more. Some of the key highlights to being a member of Ashley's tribe?

Be one of the first to get pre-sale tour ticket notifications

Be the first to get notifications of the pre-sale of new music.

Access to purchase tickets to Fan celebration parties and events

Exclusive TRYBE contests and giveaways

Get access to exclusive photos, videos, and messages

Shop exclusive Fan Club products and more.

GENERAL ADMISSION

Tickets to the general public will go on sale on Friday, August 11th, 2023 at 10 am. You can actually click HERE to set a ticket reminder for Friday morning with Ticketmaster to make sure you are in line to get your tickets.

