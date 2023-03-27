Country Music Artist Billy Currington to Perform at The Ledge

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- County music star Billy Currington has announced a tour stop in central Minnesota this fall.

Currington will play at The Ledge on Friday, September 22nd. He will be joined by Eli Young Band and Hannah Ellis.

Currington hit the music scene in 2003 and has scored eleven career Number 1 singles. Top hits include "Good Directions," "Let Me Down Easy," "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster and at The Ledge Box Office.

Currington is the latest national act to announce a tour stop at The Ledge including The Doobie Brothers, Barenaked Ladies, Gary Allen, Dwight Yoakam and Lindsay Stirling.

