Casey’s Store in Southeast St. Cloud Sold, Changing Name

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Customers of the Casey's General Store in southeast St. Cloud will notice some changes this week.

The convenience store at 656 Lincoln Avenue Southeast has been sold to a company called PK Retail LLC. The new name of the store is Lincoln General Stop.

A spokeswoman says they will start swapping out the signage and branding Monday. She says the operations will remain pretty much the same with the gas station and convenience store offering the same services just under a new name and new ownership.

The St. Cloud City Council approved the application for a tobacco license for the store during its meeting on March 13th.

