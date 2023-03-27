I Can’t Believe I’ve Never Seen This Hidden Gem In Duluth Minnesota

TRAVELS

My family would take vacations every few years when we were kids. We traveled to North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Arizona, and even Florida. We visited the Grand Canyon, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone, and many other places; but in all the vacations that I've taken with family, and trips I've been on since then, I've never seen this unique statue anywhere in the US.

MINI STATUE OF LIBERTY IN DULUTH?

How is it that Minnesota has had its own mini Statue of Liberty since 1976 and I didn't know it until 2023? It's true. I guess if you've visited Duluth you may have seen this before. There is an interesting story behind its existence.

Get our free mobile app

THE STORY ABOUT MINI LIBERTY

The mini Statue of Liberty was actually placed by Raymond E. Bartoldi, who was a direct descendent of Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, who was one of the original sculptors of the original Statue of Liberty.

Before you get to thinking that the mini Statue of Liberty is a one-of-a-kind, but alas; it is not. You can find more of these replicas all across the United States.

WHERE IS MINI LIBERTY LOCATED?

Wondering where you can find this statue the next time you head up to Duluth? the Mini Liberty is located between the Great Lakes Aquarium and the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Below is the REAL Statue of Liberty.

Photo by Ferdinand Stöhr on Unsplash Photo by Ferdinand Stöhr on Unsplash loading...

'LITTLE SISTER OF LIBERTY'

You can see a distant photo of the 'Little Sister of Liberty' below. It's actually quite a stunning replica from a distance. These little sisters are all across the United States, so you can have some fun when you travel searching for the Little Sisters of Liberty on your family vacations.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Labor Day Weekend Northern Lights as Seen in Minnesota

The Best 4th of July Parade in the State is in Pillsbury, MN