By the Way, You Cannot Use This to Get Out of a Ticket in Minnesota

By the Way, You Cannot Use This to Get Out of a Ticket in Minnesota

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Have you ever been pulled over?  I have.  And in full honesty, quite a few times.  I've probably gotten out of as many tickets as I have been given.  So I guess there is a trade off.  One of the tickets I got...the last one irked me.  Mostly because I hadn't had a ticket in over 10 years, I was 7mph over the speed limit, and the officer told me that "she needed to make an example of me".  By the way, no one knows if I got a ticket in the incident or not.  They just see that I was pulled over...that's example enough. In my opinion.

Get our free mobile app

But anyway, maybe I should have tried this. It worked about as well, but the officers did get a kick out of it.

Did this work?  Absolutely not.  But you have to give the guy some credit for humor

And on that note, who carries a card from the Monopoly game anyway?  There is 100% chance that I will not ever have that card in my car.  I do, however, have the game, but I wouldn't have just that card with me for no reason. So I'm thinking he may have brought it with him and kept it either in his car or in his wallet for just this type of occasion.

It is pretty funny.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports