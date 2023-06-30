Costs Down For This Year’s Cookout

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You’ll save over a buck a person at your Independence Day cookout this year.

Last year, WJON staff went shopping for a 10-person cookout at a local grocery store and found the total cost was $84.22, or roughly $8.50 per person.

This year, the staff went back to the same store, ordered the same food for ten people, and only paid $71.

Here’s what we ordered:

2 packages of hot dogs – $6.96 ($3.48 per package, down from $5.49 a year ago).

12 Brats - $11.98 (steady from a year ago).

2 bags of potato chips - $9.99 ($4.99 per bag, up from $4.79 last year).

24 buns - $15.96 (or 3.99 per bag, steady from last year).

2 lbs of potato salad - $10.98 ($5.49 per pound, up from 4.99 per pound last year).

2 lbs of grapes - $4.98 ($2.49 per pound, down from $3.29 last year).

One watermelon - $5.98 (down from $6.99 last year).

Lemonade - $4.99 (We found it on sale – down from $5.29 last year).

Ketchup - $5.79 (up from $3.99 last year).

Mustard - $2.69 (down from $2.89 last year).

The grand total for this year’s shopping trip is $71.82, or about $7.25 per person.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports the cost of your cookout is down three percent nationwide. Our shoppers in St. Cloud saved 15 percent.

