Coon Rapids Man Facing Illegal Firearms Charge

(Photo: Sherburne County Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Coon Rapids felon is facing charges for having a firearm in his possession.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Lewis Byrd III has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon.

Court records show in December 2022, officers with the Coon Rapids Police Department arrested Byrd for violations related to his status as a predatory offender during a traffic stop.

Records show after his arrest, officers conducted a search of his vehicle and found a 9mm handgun inside a pillow case behind the driver’s seat. According to the documents, authorities discovered during their investigation that Byrd had bought the gun from a private seller earlier that month.

Records show when authorities contacted the seller, that person confirmed the sale and told police Byrd had claimed not to be a felon.

Byrd has previous felony convictions that include first-degree criminal sexual conduct, stalking, and false imprisonment, and is not allowed to be in possession of firearms or ammunition of any kind at any time.

He is currently being held at the Sherburne County Jail and will appear in court at a later date.

