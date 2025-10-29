The Cathedral boys soccer team will play for its first-ever state championship on Friday after beating previously undefeated Stewartville 1-0 in a Class A state tournament semifinal Tuesday at US Bank Stadium.

The Crusaders' goal was scored by Drew Lesnau and Joey Cluever earned the shutout in goal for Cathedral. CHS is now 19-1-1 on the season.

The Crusaders will play against the Academy of Holy Angels on Friday night at US Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m..

GIRLS SOCCER

#2 seed Cathedral will battle #3 Watertown-Mayer in a Class A semifinal on Wednesday night. The Crusaders are 18-2 on the season, with one of those two losses coming against the Royals, who are 19-1 on the year, back in August.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at US Bank Stadium. The other half of the bracket sees top seed Providence Academy play against #4 Esko.

The state championship is set for 5 p.m. on Friday night.

Jim Maurice, TSM Jim Maurice, TSM loading...

VOLLEYBALL

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm advanced to the Section 8AAA championship with a 3-0 win over Fergus Falls on Tuesday night. On the other half of the bracket, #3 seed Annandale upset #2 Tech 3-0.

The Section 8AAA championship is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

In Section 8AAAA, the #3 seed Sartell Sabres advanced to the section championship with a 3-2 win over #2 St. Michael-Albertville. The other semifinal matchup was also an upset as #4 Alexandria toppled #1 Monticello 3-2.

The Sabres and Cardinals will meet Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Sartell.

In Section 6AA, #2 Albany beat #6 Foley 3-1, while #1 Minnewaska Area beat #4 Sauk Centre 3-0. The 6AA championship will be played on Thursday night at Apollo High School.