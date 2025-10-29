Cathedral Boys Soccer Advances To Title Game, Volleyball Playoffs Continue
The Cathedral boys soccer team will play for its first-ever state championship on Friday after beating previously undefeated Stewartville 1-0 in a Class A state tournament semifinal Tuesday at US Bank Stadium.
The Crusaders' goal was scored by Drew Lesnau and Joey Cluever earned the shutout in goal for Cathedral. CHS is now 19-1-1 on the season.
The Crusaders will play against the Academy of Holy Angels on Friday night at US Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m..
GIRLS SOCCER
#2 seed Cathedral will battle #3 Watertown-Mayer in a Class A semifinal on Wednesday night. The Crusaders are 18-2 on the season, with one of those two losses coming against the Royals, who are 19-1 on the year, back in August.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at US Bank Stadium. The other half of the bracket sees top seed Providence Academy play against #4 Esko.
The state championship is set for 5 p.m. on Friday night.
VOLLEYBALL
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm advanced to the Section 8AAA championship with a 3-0 win over Fergus Falls on Tuesday night. On the other half of the bracket, #3 seed Annandale upset #2 Tech 3-0.
The Section 8AAA championship is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday night.
In Section 8AAAA, the #3 seed Sartell Sabres advanced to the section championship with a 3-2 win over #2 St. Michael-Albertville. The other semifinal matchup was also an upset as #4 Alexandria toppled #1 Monticello 3-2.
The Sabres and Cardinals will meet Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Sartell.
In Section 6AA, #2 Albany beat #6 Foley 3-1, while #1 Minnewaska Area beat #4 Sauk Centre 3-0. The 6AA championship will be played on Thursday night at Apollo High School.