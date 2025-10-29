Cathedral Boys Soccer Advances To Title Game, Volleyball Playoffs Continue

Cathedral Boys Soccer Advances To Title Game, Volleyball Playoffs Continue

Jim Maurice, TSM

The Cathedral boys soccer team will play for its first-ever state championship on Friday after beating previously undefeated Stewartville 1-0 in a Class A state tournament semifinal Tuesday at US Bank Stadium.

The Crusaders' goal was scored by Drew Lesnau and Joey Cluever earned the shutout in goal for Cathedral. CHS is now 19-1-1 on the season.

The Crusaders will play against the Academy of Holy Angels on Friday night at US Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m..

 

GIRLS SOCCER 

#2 seed Cathedral will battle #3 Watertown-Mayer in a Class A semifinal on Wednesday night. The Crusaders are 18-2 on the season, with one of those two losses coming against the Royals, who are 19-1 on the year, back in August.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at US Bank Stadium. The other half of the bracket sees top seed Providence Academy play against #4 Esko.

The state championship is set for 5 p.m. on Friday night.

Jim Maurice, TSM
loading...

VOLLEYBALL 

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm advanced to the Section 8AAA championship with a 3-0 win over Fergus Falls on Tuesday night. On the other half of the bracket, #3 seed Annandale upset #2 Tech 3-0.

The Section 8AAA championship is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

In Section 8AAAA, the #3 seed Sartell Sabres advanced to the section championship with a 3-2 win over #2 St. Michael-Albertville. The other semifinal matchup was also an upset as #4 Alexandria toppled #1 Monticello 3-2.

The Sabres and Cardinals will meet Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Sartell.

In Section 6AA, #2 Albany beat #6 Foley 3-1, while #1 Minnewaska Area beat #4 Sauk Centre 3-0. The 6AA championship will be played on Thursday night at Apollo High School.

St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY]

Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Newsletter, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports