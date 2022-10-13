Coborn’s and Cash Wise Now Offering Annual Flu Shots

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Autumn is in full swing, and annual vaccinations are being offered in central Minnesota ahead of the upcoming flu season.

All Coborn’s and Cash Wise Pharmacy locations are now offering flu shots to those ages five and up. The shots will be available all season long. Appointments are recommended, but not required.

Additionally, Cash Wise Pharmacy in Waite Park will be holding a flu shot clinic from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

All MORE Rewards members who get their vaccine at a Coborn’s or Cash Wise location will earn fuel rewards of 25 cents per gallon.

To sign up to get your flu shot you can register online here or by phone at 320-259-1148.

