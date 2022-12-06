Coaches, Parents Seminar Scheduled in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) - Area coaches and parents are invited to participate in a motivational seminar Wednesday.

The Make the Difference Seminars are designed to inspire coaches and parents to keep winning in perspective and to create a culture that makes participation fun and rewarding for their athletes.

Denny Smith, a former teacher, coach and author of the book 'Coaches Make The Difference,' will be the keynote speaker.

The sessions are free and open to all parents and coaches and no pre-registration is required.

Sessions are scheduled from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and December 15th at the Sartell Community Center.