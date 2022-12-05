Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities
BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota.
SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
In the 2021 survey, Big Lake was #6 and Becker was #38.
The Minnesota communities making the top 10:
- Corcoran
- Elko – New Market
- West Hennepin
- Cold Spring/Richmond
- Rosemount
- Minnetrista
- Montevideo
- St. Joseph
- Dayton
- South Lake Minnetonka
Other crime statistics:
- The violent crime rate rose from 2.4 per 1,000 people to 2.8.
- The per capita property crime rate rose from 20.9 to 21.2.
- 48% of Minnesotans report feeling safe in their communities compared to 55% of Americans.
- 54% of Minnesotans report using some form of property protection with security cameras being the most used form of protection.
- 25% of Minnesotans use some form of personal protection, much lower than the national average of 48%.
- 29% of Minnesotans report experiencing some sort of package theft in the last 12 months, almost 10% higher than the national average of 20%.
Find the complete survey here.