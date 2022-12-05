Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities

BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota.

SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.

In the 2021 survey, Big Lake was #6 and Becker was #38.

The Minnesota communities making the top 10:

Corcoran Elko – New Market West Hennepin Cold Spring/Richmond Rosemount Minnetrista Montevideo St. Joseph Dayton South Lake Minnetonka

Other crime statistics:

The violent crime rate rose from 2.4 per 1,000 people to 2.8.

The per capita property crime rate rose from 20.9 to 21.2.

48% of Minnesotans report feeling safe in their communities compared to 55% of Americans.

54% of Minnesotans report using some form of property protection with security cameras being the most used form of protection.

25% of Minnesotans use some form of personal protection, much lower than the national average of 48%.

29% of Minnesotans report experiencing some sort of package theft in the last 12 months, almost 10% higher than the national average of 20%.

Find the complete survey here.