ATF Teams Investigates Minneapolis Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - An apartment fire Saturday in Minneapolis has drawn the attention of federal agents.

The National Response Team of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has arrived in Minneapolis to help investigate the Saturday morning fire of a four-story apartment building at 2312 Lyndale Avenue South. The fire has caused an estimated $1.8 million in damages. Agents will assist in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

This is the first time the agency has been in Minnesota since 2020 when they were called to help investigate 150 arson fires after the Twin Cities riots, as well as determine the cause of the Press Bar and Parlor fire in downtown St. Cloud.

The special teams include veteran agents with experience in fire-origin investigations, as well as forensic chemists, accelerant detection canines, and support personnel.