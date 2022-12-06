Foley Discusses Taxes Tonight

FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley will adopt the budget and set taxes for 2023 tonight, but not before the “Truth in Taxation” meeting.

Tonight’s city council meeting will end with the presentation of last year’s actual income and expenses, a look at the proposed 2023 budgets, and the 2023 tax levy. Following the presentation, there will be a time for questions from the community before the vote.

The city council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. tonight, with the truth in taxation meeting starting no earlier than 6:00 p.m. at the city hall in Foley.