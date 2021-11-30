Clock Ticking: 1 Month for Sartell Resident to Claim $100K Prize

ROSEVILLE -- Time is running out for someone who bought a raffle ticket in Sartell to claim their winning $100,000 prize.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the ticket was part of last year's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle that is drawn every year on New Year's Day.

Because winners have exactly a year to claim their prize, the person holding that ticket has until January 1st, 2022 to turn it in. The ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip at 105 2nd Street South in Sartell.

There is another unclaimed $100,000 prize from the same drawing. That ticket was sold at the Holiday Store at 410 Tenth Avenue Southeast in Milaca. They, of course, also have just one month to claim their prize.

Raffle tickets for this upcoming Minnesota Millionaire Raffle have already sold out. There will be two $1 million winners, plus several other prizes, drawn on New Year's Day.

