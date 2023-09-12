Clearwater Fall Baseball League Update – September 11th, 2023

CLEARWATER 2023 FALL BASEBALL LEAGUE

WEB GEMS 14, CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 0

(Sunday Sept. 10)

The Web Gems are made up of mostly Kimball Express players, they defeated the CVL crew, backed by eleven hits, a pair of grand slams and a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher for the Web Gems was veteran righty Craig Meyer, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Veteran righty Zach Femrite, from the Cold Spring Springers, threw two innings, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Justin Kunkel from the Pearl Lake Lakers threw one inning in relief to close it out and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Web Gems offense was led by Scott Marquardt, he went 3-for-4 with a grand slam for five huge RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Zach Femrite went 1-for-3 with a grand slam for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Ben Johnson went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he scored four runs, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Matt Friesen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Mike Jeseritz a veteran player from the Raymond Rockets, went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Budde from the Richmond Royals went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Kunkel from the Pearl Laker Lakers went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brooks Marquardt earned a walk. Nick Corbin the player/manager from the Cokato Kernels went 1-for-3.

The CVL crew starting pitcher was JT Harren, from the Luxemburg Brewers, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Stang from the Luxemburg Brewers threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Rudy Notch, from the Pearl Lake Lakers, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Noah Young from the Kimball Express went 1-for-3. JT Harren went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Logan Harren earned a walk. Grant Wensmann from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-3.

CLEARWATER PURPLE 6, CLEARWATER WHITE 2

(Sunday Sept. 10th)

The Purple River Cats defeated the White River Cats, backed by three hits, a sacrifice fly and they were aided by ten walks. Ty Carper started on the mound for the Purple, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Colin Skaug threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Purple Crew offense was led by Colin Skaug, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Adam Smith went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ty Carper earned a walk and he scored a run and veteran Izzy Caper, player/manager, earned two walks and he scored a run. Cody Thiery earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs, Sebastian Layer earned a pair of walks and Sam Carper earned a walk.

The White Crew starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Callen Henkemeyer threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout, he gave up three runs and he issued five walks. Zeus Schlegel threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and he issued three walks. Preston Schlegel threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and one run. Kaden Haselius threw one inning, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The White offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Kaden Haselius went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Evan Deans had a sacrifice bunt and Al Smith earned a walk.