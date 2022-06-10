Clear Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

BEMIDJI -- A Clear Lake man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Forty-two-year-old Jonathon Isaacson was charged in Beltrami County after the girl was assaulted on an ice fishing trip on Upper Red Lake.

Isaacson pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13-15 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, the assault took place during an ice fishing trip in January 2021. The girl said she and a group that included Isaacson were in his ice house drinking when he groped her under her shirt and put his hand down her pants.

The girl told a friend about it who then reported it to authorities.

Court records allege Isaacson admitted to the crime during an interview with an investigator.

Isaacson will be sentenced on August 2nd.

