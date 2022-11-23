ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?

You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.

Photo by Art Markiv on Unsplash Photo by Art Markiv on Unsplash loading...

ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL WHEN YOU ARE EXITING A ROUNDABOUT?

Most people do NOT signal going into OR out of roundabouts; and when you read the Driver's Manual for Minnesota regarding Roundabouts, it doesn't really mention signaling in the section covering what you should do in roundabouts. So what are you supposed to do?

MINNESOTA DRIVERS MANUAL REGARDING ROUNDABOUTS

Here is what the Minnesota Driver's Manual says about roundabouts. The information is located on pages 26-28:

Roundabouts are designed to increase traffic flow and provide a safer intersection than a normal four-way stop. When approaching a roundabout:

Slow down as you approach the roundabout.

For multi-lain roundabouts, as with any intersection, get into the appropriate lane as you approach the roundabout.

Yield to pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the roadway.

Watch for signs or pavement markings that require or prohibit certain movements.

When entering a roundabout, yield to vehicles already in the roundabout. Do not cross into the roundabout until all traffic from the left has cleared.

After entering the roundabout, drive in a counterclockwise direction until you reach your exit.

Do not stop, pass or change lanes within a roundabout.

If an emergency vehicle approaches, exit the roundabout immediately and then pull over.

A vehicle with a total length that exceeds 40 feet, a total width in excess of 10 feet, or any combination vehicle, may deviate from the lane to the extent necessary to approach and drive through a roundabout when using due regard for all other traffic.

In multiple-lane roundabouts, if two vehicles with a total length in excess of 40 feet, a total width of 10 feet, or any combination of vehicles, approach and drive through a roundabout at approximately the same time or so close as to potentially collide, the operator of the vehicle on the right must yield the right of way to the vehicle or combination of vehicles on the left, and if necessary, reduce speed or stop.

WHAT ABOUT SIGNALING?

There is no clarification on signaling going into, or out of a roundabout. However, I did find this from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes for Minnesota, dated 2022:

Subd.5: Signal to turn. A signal of intention to turn right or left shall be given continuously during not less than the last 100 feet traveled by the vehicle before turning. A person whose vehicle is exiting a roundabout is exempt from this subdivision.

TO CLARIFY

I cannot find anything that says you should signal when approaching a roundabout. But after reading the statement above, it seems logical to me that you SHOULD use your blinker when entering a roundabout (right blinker on) but you DON'T have to use your blinker when you exit the roundabout at all.

What do you think? All clear as mud?

